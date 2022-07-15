Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.