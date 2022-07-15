Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.