Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Goldman Sachs Group Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $281.59 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average of $331.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.