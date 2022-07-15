Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Vanguard Health Care ETF Hedge Fund Trading

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $234.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.