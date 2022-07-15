Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

