Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 34,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after acquiring an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.