Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.26% of Absci at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Absci by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Absci Co. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

