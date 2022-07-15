INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 1,530.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of IIII stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Friday. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIII. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 946,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 210,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.