Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 5,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

About Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP)

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.