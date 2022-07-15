Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.79. 2,528,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

