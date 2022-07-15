Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

