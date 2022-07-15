International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

