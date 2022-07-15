International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.4%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 57,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
