International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.4%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 57,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 45,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.