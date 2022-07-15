International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 135,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,802,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after buying an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

