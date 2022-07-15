Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.05.
Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.