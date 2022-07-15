Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

INTU stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

