Inverse Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and $5.73 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.23 or 0.00611897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00208659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

