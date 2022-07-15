Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 372.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.
Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
