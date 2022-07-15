Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,077,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 187,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

