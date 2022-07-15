Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.94. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

