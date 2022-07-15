Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.33% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.