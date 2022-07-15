Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.587 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
