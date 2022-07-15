Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.587 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

