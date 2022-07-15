Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,044. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

