Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.
Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,044. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.
