Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.15.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.