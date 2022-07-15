Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 451,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

