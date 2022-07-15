Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

SPLV opened at $61.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

