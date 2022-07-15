Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 8,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QVMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

