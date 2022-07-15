Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,710,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,500,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.3% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.53 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

