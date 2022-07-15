Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

