ION Price Reaches $0.0047 (ION)

ION (ION) traded down 56.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market cap of $65,464.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00096082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00280799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00043420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008179 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,766,945 coins and its circulating supply is 13,866,945 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

