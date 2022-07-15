IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $92.16 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38.
In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
