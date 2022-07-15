IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $92.16 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

