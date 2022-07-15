IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading 0.2% Higher

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.59. 84,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 207,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000.

