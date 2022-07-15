iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.09. 69,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,896. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

