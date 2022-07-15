iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBB opened at $121.61 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

