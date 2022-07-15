iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,708. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

