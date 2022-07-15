iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

