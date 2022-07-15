iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

