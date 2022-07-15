iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 55.9% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. 18,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

