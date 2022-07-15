iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 285.7% in June

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LDEM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,481. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 22,178.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

