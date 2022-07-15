iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up 3.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

IGV traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $265.98. 1,086,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.18 and its 200-day moving average is $317.91.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

