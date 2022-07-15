iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 3,476,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

