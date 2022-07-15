iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 3,476,172 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

