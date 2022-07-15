iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,669. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

