iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

