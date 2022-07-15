iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.32. 161,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

