iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Patten Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 385.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.88. 138,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,781. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

