iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

