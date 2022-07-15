iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $171.14. 1,113,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,190,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.