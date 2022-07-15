iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 35,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,733,028. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

