iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is BG Investment Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BG Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 306,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

