iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is C2C Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

